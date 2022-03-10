Open-architecture Link-16 hardware to enable JADC2 for H-1 fleet

Military Embedded Systems

March 10, 2022

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation has won a $65 million contract by the U.S. Navy to execute the full-rate production of Link-16 for the U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft, which will involve the integration of data link hardware across the fleet.

According to the company, the intent behind the contract is to expand Northrop Grumman's partnership with the Marine Corps to modernize electronic systems across the fleet through an open systems architecture approach.

Link-16 is a secure data link that allows H-1 crews to share data and communications with other aircraft and users on military networks. Officials claim that this capability is a critical mission enabler as the Department of Defense moves to Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The company also claims that the capabilities and open architecture developed for the H-1 fleet are directly applicable to other platforms and could be utilized in future aircraft development programs such as NAVAIR Vertical Take Off and Landing Family of Systems (VTOL FoS), MUX, and others.

 
