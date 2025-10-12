Augmented reality systems for soldiers to be demonstrated by Kopin at AUSA 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kopin

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation will showcase its latest soldier-worn augmented reality (AR) technologies during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, the company announced in a statement.

According to the company, demonstrations will include AR head-up displays (HUDs) for day and night applications, drone-control HUDs for enhanced situational awareness, and MicroLED-based systems emphasizing high brightness, contrast, and low power consumption.

Kopin will also present a NeuralDisplay prototype — described as an AI-enabled bidirectional microdisplay — along with head-tracked binoculars for training and simulation environments, the statement reads.

