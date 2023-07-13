Military Embedded Systems

Digital head-up displays for U.S. Navy training aircraft to be provided by Mercury

July 13, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy Mercury

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems has won a five-year contract from U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide digital head-up displays for T-45 Goshawk training aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

This firm-fixed-price delivery order was issued under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement. The Navy is adopting Mercury’s HUD1080 technology, which enables pilots to view crucial flight and weapons data in real time without averting their gaze from the sky, the company says.

Mercury anticipates delivering nearly 300 HUD systems under this program, with the first production order of $45 million being awarded alongside this contract, the company states. The T-45 Goshawk, a tandem-seat jet trainer, is used for training Navy and Marine Corps pilots to fly the U.S. military’s latest fighter jets and tactical airborne early warning aircraft.

The integration of Mercury's HUD into the T-45 is intended to address obsolescence issues for the aircraft and provide a realistic operational training environment, according to the statement.

