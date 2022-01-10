Egypt's Apache helicopter fleet to undergo sensor system upgrades

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image. BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin received a $102 million contract award to upgrade 25 of Egypt’s AH-64D Apaches to the E-model version of the aircraft. This modernization for the Egyptian Air Force includes Lockheed Martin’s Gen III Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (Gen III TADS/PNVS) and the Gen III Day Sensor Assembly (Gen III DSA).

According to the company, the award is part of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract signed with the U.S. Army. Under the order, Lockheed Martin claims it will deliver the upgraded sensor kits as part of a remanufacture effort to upgrade D-model Apaches to E-models.

Gen III TADS/PNVS is designed to provide pilots with long-range, precision engagement and pilotage capabilities for safe flight in contested environments. Gen III DSA is engineered to increase Gen III TADS/PNVS designation and ranging capabilities to accommodate current weapons and those planned for the future.

The upgraded sensor is intended to enable Apache pilots to see high-resolution, high-definition, near-infrared, and color imagery on cockpit displays. Gen III DSA also provides a new laser pointer marker that is aimed at improving coordination with ground troops, and an updated multi-mode laser with eye-safe range designation.