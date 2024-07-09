Military Embedded Systems

EIZO Rugged Solutions Achieves AS9100D Certification for Excellence in Quality Management Systems

Press Release

July 09, 2024

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., a provider of ruggedized graphics, displays, and video electronics hardware, is proud to announce that it has been awarded AS9100D certification by ASR (American Systems Registrar). AS9100D is the internationally recognized Quality Management System standard specific to organizations that design, develop, or provide aviation, space and defense products and services.

The rigorous AS9100D audit process thoroughly evaluates a company’ quality management system, including its processes, procedures, and documentation. This certification demonstrates EIZO’s commitment to the highest quality management standards and dedication to delivering reliable, high-performance technology products and services for the aerospace and defense industries.

“We are thrilled to have achieved AS9100D certification,” said Selwyn Henriques, CEO of EIZO Rugged Solutions. He continued, “Achieving AS9100D certification is not just about meeting a standard; it’s about striving for excellence and ensuring that we deliver the best possible products to our customers. This certification process has helped us further strengthen our commitment to quality and continuous improvement.”

EIZO Rugged Solutions specializes in developing cutting-edge video graphics, processing, and display solutions designed for mission-critical environments. All products are designed to MIL-STD-810 standards for shock, temperature, humidity, and vibration.

