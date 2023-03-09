Military Embedded Systems

F-35 pilot helmet microdisplay completes full performance validation

News

March 09, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

F-35 pilot helmet microdisplay completes full performance validation
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. A microdisplay used in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter's helmet-mounted display system has completed its full performance validation, manufacturer Kopin Corporation announced in a statement.

The company produces the Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), which is used by the augmented reality helmet. The helmet provides the pilot with flight, tactical, and sensor information.

In May 2022, the company received a $4.8 million order for its Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Displays (AMLCD) for the F-35 pilot helmets. The company says they have delivered thousands of displays to date as the sole supplier of microdisplays to the program.

"While Kopin continues as the sole-source supplier of its high-brightness AMLCDs for the F-35 HMDS under a multi-year procurement agreement that is expected to continue over several more years, it is also engaged in a development program to production qualify the next generation OLED displays for the HMDS," the company says.

Featured Companies

Kopin Corporation

Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Synthetic Vision
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster
News
F-35 pilot helmet microdisplay completes full performance validation

March 09, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Blighter
News
E-scan radars to be provided to Raytheon, UK MoD for laser weapon project

March 08, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
ASTARTE is enabling safe, simultaneous operation of manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, and artillery fire in the contested airspace above an Army division. DARPA artist's concept.
News
Software solution for battlefield airspace planning tested by DARPA, services

February 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman
News
JADC2 network enhancement contract for U.S. Air Force won by Northrop Grumman

March 07, 2023
More Comms