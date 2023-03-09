F-35 pilot helmet microdisplay completes full performance validation

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. A microdisplay used in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter's helmet-mounted display system has completed its full performance validation, manufacturer Kopin Corporation announced in a statement.

The company produces the Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), which is used by the augmented reality helmet. The helmet provides the pilot with flight, tactical, and sensor information.

In May 2022, the company received a $4.8 million order for its Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Displays (AMLCD) for the F-35 pilot helmets. The company says they have delivered thousands of displays to date as the sole supplier of microdisplays to the program.

"While Kopin continues as the sole-source supplier of its high-brightness AMLCDs for the F-35 HMDS under a multi-year procurement agreement that is expected to continue over several more years, it is also engaged in a development program to production qualify the next generation OLED displays for the HMDS," the company says.