Heads-up-display concepts demonstrated at SOF Week by Kopin

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kopin

TAMPA, Florida. Kopin Corporation will demonstrate its latest head-up display (HUD) technology at SOF Week, including daytime and nighttime readable HUD concepts, the company announced in a statement.

The demonstrations will focus on HUDs that are designed to be easily readable under both day and night conditions as the company responds to the growing demand for advanced head-mounted displays that can operate effectively across various lighting environments, the statement reads.

"The need for advanced head-mounted display solutions that are easily readable in all ambient lighting conditions is increasing as the number of digital information sources for the Warfighter continues to expand," the statement reads. "Warfighters require a solution that can display a wide variety of information in a heads-up viewing configuration, eliminating the loss of situational awareness that comes from viewing information in a 'head-down' mode."

