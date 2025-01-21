Military Embedded Systems

Infrared multifunction binoculars to be provided to German Bundeswehr by Safran

News

January 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Safran

MURR, Germany. The German Bundeswehr chose Safran Electronics & Defense Germany to supply its portable infrared observation binoculars, the company announced in a statement.

The binoculars are designed to enhance operational capabilities for German infantry, enabling day and night observation and target acquisition under various conditions, including adverse weather and GNSS-denied environments, according to the statement.

Safran Electronics & Defense Germany, headquartered in Murr, Baden-Württemberg, will serve as the primary point of contact for the Bundeswehr, providing product support and maintenance in collaboration with German logistics centers, the company says.

The binoculars are part of Safran’s portfolio of portable optronics and navigation solutions, the company says.

Featured Companies

Safran

2, bd du Général Martial-Valin
Paris, Cedex 15 75724
Website
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics
Stock image
News
Hypersonic navigation tech to be provided by ANELLO to U.S. Navy

January 21, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image courtesy 7Starlake
Product
7Starlake Announces the PCIe104-RH: Intel 13th Raptor-Lake (H) Rugged Processing Unit Built for Mission-Critical Embedded Applications

January 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image: Megan Rexazin Conde/Pixabay
News
AI-enabled GPS tech firm wins Space Force contract

January 16, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Viasat
News
Direct-to-Earth communications to be provided to NASA by Viasat

January 22, 2025

More Comms