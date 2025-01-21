Infrared multifunction binoculars to be provided to German Bundeswehr by Safran

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Safran MURR, Germany. The German Bundeswehr chose Safran Electronics & Defense Germany to supply its portable infrared observation binoculars, the company announced in a statement.

The binoculars are designed to enhance operational capabilities for German infantry, enabling day and night observation and target acquisition under various conditions, including adverse weather and GNSS-denied environments, according to the statement.

Safran Electronics & Defense Germany, headquartered in Murr, Baden-Württemberg, will serve as the primary point of contact for the Bundeswehr, providing product support and maintenance in collaboration with German logistics centers, the company says.

The binoculars are part of Safran’s portfolio of portable optronics and navigation solutions, the company says.