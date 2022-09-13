Military Embedded Systems

Integrated flight deck systems for F-5 adversary aircraft to be provided by Garmin

September 13, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

U.S. Marine Corps Photo by LCpl. AaronJames Vinculado/Released

KANSAS CITY, Kansas. The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a new contract for the Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck for the F-5 adversary aircraft training fleet, Garmin announced in a statement.

The F-5 is a supersonic, multi-role tactical fighter that is used for air-to-air combat training, close-air support training, tactical development, and evaluation support. The G3000 will be used to turn the cockpit into one large area display and two touchscreen controllers, the statement reads.

The purpose of the upgrade is to "bring modern safety systems and new tactical capabilities to the older airframes while also solving parts obsolescence and reliability issues within the existing avionics system," the statement adds.

The DoD first awarded a contract to Tactical Air Support in 2018, and the company chose the Garmin G3000 for the training fleet. Garmin G3000 is a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) system that can be integrated with military sensors, helmet-mounted displays, and advanced electronically scanned radar systems, the statement reads.

