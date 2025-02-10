PC-7 MKX training system selected by Royal Netherlands Air Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Pilatus

BREDA, Netherlands. Pilatus will supply the PC-7 MKX training system to the Royal Netherlands Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes the procurement of eight PC-7 MKX aircraft and associated ground-based training systems, including four flight simulators, with delivery scheduled for the first half of 2027, according to the statement. The agreement was awarded following a public tender by the Dutch Procurement Authority, “Material & IT Command” (COMMIT).

The PC-7 MKX training system is designed to provide basic pilot training, incorporating a Training Management System with mission planning and debriefing tools. The training package includes virtual reality-based components, interactive wallboards, and performance analytics, aiming to enhance pilot instruction and improve situational awareness, the company says.

The system will replace the Royal Netherlands Air Force's aging PC-7 Turbo-Trainer fleet, which has been in service since 1988. Pilatus states that the Netherlands is the first country to adopt the PC-7 MKX, with the company currently participating in additional tenders for the new trainer.