Military Embedded Systems

Electroacoustic, ultrasonic technologies to be highlighted at Sea-Air-Space 2026 by Massa

News

April 14, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Electroacoustic, ultrasonic technologies to be highlighted at Sea-Air-Space 2026 by Massa
Image via Massa

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Massa Products Corporation will present its electroacoustic and ultrasonic technologies at the Sea-Air-Space 2026 maritime exposition, the company announced in a statement.

The event brings together defense industry representatives and military stakeholders to review technologies relevant to naval and maritime operations, the statement reads. Massa plans to exhibit its capabilities in sensing and acoustic systems used in military environments, the company says.

Massa will be joined at its booth by partner organizations Sonalysts, Forge Nano, Orr Partners, HRP Associates, and LeVanta Tech, according to the statement. Representatives from these companies will be available to discuss joint capabilities and collaboration across defense-related applications, the company says.

The exhibit will focus on how combined technologies from the participating organizations can support military use cases, including sensing and system integration efforts, the statement reads.

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