Soldier-system modernization to be performed by Rheinmetall for Bundeswehr

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rheinmetall

BONN, Germany. The Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) signed a framework contract with Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH for the procurement of additional Infantry Soldier of the Future – Enhanced System (IdZ-ES) units, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, valued at up to €3.1 billion, extends through 2030 and allows for the delivery of up to 368 IdZ-ES platoon systems, as well as options for additional components and services, the statement reads. It includes an initial firm order of 24 new platoon systems and upgrades to 68 existing systems to a digital standard, totaling approximately €417 million, which will be booked in the first quarter of 2025, according to the company.

Each IdZ-ES platoon system consists of 34 individual soldier-systems and peripheral equipment such as IT systems, optics, optronics, and protective gear. Rheinmetall, serving as the general contractor, is overseeing work by more than 30 subcontractors, the statement adds.

The updated IdZ-ES design removes obsolete components and enhances interoperability with the Boxer armored transport vehicle, Puma infantry fighting vehicle, and future airborne platforms, the company says. It will also integrate with the Bundeswehr’s Digitisation of Land-Based Operations (D-LBO) network to improve battlefield connectivity.