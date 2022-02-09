Thomas Global's flight displays to further modernize RNZAF Boeing 757 fleet

Thomas Global's flight displays to further modernize RNZAF Boeing 757 fleetNews
February 09, 2022
IRVINE, Calif. The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has selected Thomas Global’s TFD-7000 Series flight displays for its Boeing 757 fleet. The TFD-7000 Series displays deliver cost-effective and low-risk display upgrade solution for Boeing 757, 767, and 737 aircraft.
According to the company, TFD-7000 Series displays are designed to provide a high-performance, cost-effective drop-in LCD retrofit to resolve critical issues around cathode ray tube (CRT) obsolescence while simultaneously increasing operational efficiency and providing a growth platform for new functionality.
Officials claim that TFD-7000 Series displays offer the only drop-in LCD solution available for Boeing 757, 767, and 737 Classic aircraft. The TFD-7000 Series utilizes the benefits of LCD technology in a proven solution to support emerging airspace requirements and to avoid extensive flight deck modification.
The TFD-7076/7066 LCD solution replaces legacy Collins Aerospace EDU-776/766 CRT displays currently installed on Boeing 757, 767, and 737 Classic flight decks. The company claims that the TFD-7076/7066 LCD displays are both interchangeable and intermixable with the existing legacy EDU-776/766 CRT displays.