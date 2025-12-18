Military Embedded Systems

Space reconnaissance agreement signed by ICEYE and Rheinmetall

December 18, 2025

Image courtesy ICEYE

HELSINKI. International satellite operator ICEYE has partnered with Rheinmetall to supply Germany's armed forces with space-based reconnaissance data that has exclusive access to a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation. 

An announcement by ICEYE states that the newly formed entity "Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions" will provide a high volume of SAR images to Germany's Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) via its exclusive constellation. The partnership -- which will handle operations, ground-station management, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven image evaluation -- will maintain ownership of the satellite constellation. 

The current contract is valued at approximately 1.7 billion euros ($1.99 billion) gross, with an option for extension.

ICEYE notes that the space-based reconnaissance data will be used primarily to protect the so-called Lithuania Brigade, German's permanently stationed force in Lithuania, and to secure NATO's eastern flank.

 

