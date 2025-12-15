Integrated counter-drone system demonstrated for Australian Defence Force by Leidos

Integrated counter-drone system demonstrated for Australian Defence Force by LeidosNews
December 15, 2025
CANBERRA, Australia. Leidos Australia and its Land 156 project partners demonstrated an integrated counter-drone capability for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) during Exercise Southern Arrow 25, the company announced in a statement.
The live-fire event included kinetic and non-kinetic engagements against small Group 1 and Group 2 drones and served as a program milestone for the ADF’s counter-uncrewed aircraft efforts, the statement reads. Leidos says the demonstration focused on the integration of sensors, effectors, and command and control (C2) functions into a single fielded capability.
According to the company, Australian-developed systems included Acacia Systems’ Cortex C2, an effector suite from EOS Defence Systems, and a sensor system from Department 13. The integrated architecture also included Echodyne’s MESA radars and L3Harris’ Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) laser-guided rocket system for detection, tracking, identification, and defeat of small drones, the statement reads.