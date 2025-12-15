Integrated counter-drone system demonstrated for Australian Defence Force by Leidos

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via EOS

CANBERRA, Australia. Leidos Australia and its Land 156 project partners demonstrated an integrated counter-drone capability for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) during Exercise Southern Arrow 25, the company announced in a statement.

The live-fire event included kinetic and non-kinetic engagements against small Group 1 and Group 2 drones and served as a program milestone for the ADF’s counter-uncrewed aircraft efforts, the statement reads. Leidos says the demonstration focused on the integration of sensors, effectors, and command and control (C2) functions into a single fielded capability.

According to the company, Australian-developed systems included Acacia Systems’ Cortex C2, an effector suite from EOS Defence Systems, and a sensor system from Department 13. The integrated architecture also included Echodyne’s MESA radars and L3Harris’ Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) laser-guided rocket system for detection, tracking, identification, and defeat of small drones, the statement reads.