Military Embedded Systems

Air Force takes delivery of ALIA electric aircraft

News

October 30, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. U.S. Air Force personnel recently assembled at Eglin Air Force Base to take delivery of the ALIA electric aircraft from electric/aerospace company BETA Technologies, which partnered with the Air Force's AFWERX directorate to develop one of several zero-emission aircraft for the U.S. military. 

According to the account from the Air Force, the advantages of operating an electric aircraft for the military will include a quiet noise profile, lower cost of operation and maintenance, and the freedom to move away partially from use of traditional fossil fuels.

Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and chief commercialization officer for the Department of the Air Force, said of the aircraft delivery: "We are really excited about companies like BETA when they invent things like this. It is going to transform the way we see air travel in the world, but it is also going to transform the way we have air power in the Air Force. We’re going to learn what we can do with vehicles like this and we’re going to take it to our warfighters.”

BETA’s ALIA electric aircraft has a wingspan of 50 feet, a range of as much as 250 miles, a top speed of 138 mph and a noise profile up to 90% quieter than a helicopter. The Air Force announcement states that although the ALIA aircraft can actually transport five passengers, the Air Force's testing objective is to to demonstrate its potential to support agile combat employment logistics because it has a payload capacity of 1,000 pounds.

Featured Companies

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website

BETA

Categories
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms