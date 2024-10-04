Autonomy and navigation technologies to be developed for U.S. Air Force by HII

Autonomy and navigation technologies to be developed for U.S. Air Force by HIINews
October 04, 2024
MCLEAN, Virginia. HII’s Mission Technologies division won a task order to enhance research in navigation and autonomy technologies for the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense, the company announced in a statement.
The research, conducted at the Air Force Institute of Technology’s (AFIT) Autonomy and Navigation Technology (ANT) Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will focus on three areas: autonomous and cooperative systems, non-GPS precision navigation, and robust global navigation satellite systems, according to the statement.
HII’s work will support AFIT’s mission to address challenges in GPS-denied environments and advance navigation warfare technologies, the company says. This task order was awarded under the U.S. Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center (IAC) Multiple Award Contract vehicle.