Military Embedded Systems

Avionics market to grow 42% over next 5 years: report

News

September 26, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

CHICAGO, Illinois. A new report predicts that the global avionics market will surge from $46.7 billion in 2022 to $66.3 billion by 2027 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

Rising demand for aircraft modernization to improve safety and fuel economy is driving the growth, according to the report from Research and Markets, which notes that advanced digital avionics are already present in newer-generation aircraft.

"To improve operational efficiency and safety, airline operators are rapidly updating their aircraft outdated electronics systems," the report states.

In terms of type, the navigation segment will dominate market share over the forecast period, and in terms of customer, the military aviation segment will account for the largest share of the market, the report adds.

Categories
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Synthetic Vision
Avionics
News
Avionics market to grow 42% over next 5 years: report

September 26, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Artist rendering/image: Raytheon Missilese & Defense
News
Hypersonic missile contract awarded to Raytheon/Northrop Grumman team

September 23, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Playing catch-up: How defense and aerospace can improve the component procurement of DMSMS products

September 08, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
LEO satellites and drones will 'change the face' of communications: report

September 23, 2022
More Comms