Considering the Make vs. Buy Decision for Flight-Certifiable Embedded Electronics
Whitepaper
November 03, 2021
Aircraft designers and systems integrators are faced with an important question when it comes to embedded electronics. Is it better to develop the platforms inhouse or does it make sense to work with outside experts? General computer platform vendors can save these companies millions in costs and reduce developmental time. Open architecture computing and electronic system suppliers not only provide off the shelf embedded electronics, but perform the upfront design and processes required to generate all the safety artifacts. These vendors also have established partnerships with leading silicon chip manufacturers to provide advanced technology. These relationships, combined with deep expertise, allow embedded electronics vendors to better plan for emerging trends, ultimately keeping costs down, reliability up and the supply chain going.