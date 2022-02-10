Designing High-Performance Real-Time Avionics Systems for Multi-core Processors

Security and safety are critical to increasingly complex commercial and military avionics systems. Flight critical performance for theses systems is driven by multi-core processors with compute and advanced security features, that can be used with real-time operating systems (RTOSs) to meet safety and regulatory requirements for avionics systems. On March 17 at 1 pm Est., Intel and Wind River experts cover the roles of hardware and software suppliers and application developers in meeting CAST-32A objectives, including how the newest Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Core™ processors combine with the Wind River VxWorks and Helix Platform in an online web seminar titled Designing High-Performance Real-Time Avionics Systems for Multi-core processors.

James Coleman, Principal Engineer at Intel Corp., and Alex Wilson, Director of Aerospace and Defense Market, Wind River, will discuss how new processor technology and RTOS solutions help deliver safety, security, and real-time advances at the edge.

They will also dive into:

Highlight how Intel Xeon (Ice Lake-D) and Intel Core (Tiger Lake UP3) processors can be used in the developing high-performance, safety-critical avionics solutions

How DevSecOps & Development Methods & Tools play a part in avionics systems.

How the FAA CAST-32A position paper defines objectives for the use of multicore processors in avionics systems

How the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE)™Technical Standard delivers easier, cost-effective and safer new avionics systems

Support for DO-254 DAL C and DO-254 DAL A and DO-178C safety certifications

John McHale, Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems, will moderate the event.

