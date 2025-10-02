FACE and SOSA Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting set for October 7 & 8

The FACE® and SOSA® Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM) will take place virtually on October 7 and 8, 2025. The meeting is open to the public and there is no charge to attend. Please visit https://meet.opengroup.org/event/FACEandSOSAPAPERS/home to sign up for Day 1 and Day 2.

The TIM papers to be presented at the meeting regarding the FACE, or Future Airborne Capability Environment; and SOSA, or Sensor Open Systems Architecture, will focus on the modular open systems approach (MOSA) in practice. TIM paper presentations will demonstrate the positive, valuable impact with FACE and/or SOSA Technical Standard adoption by acquirers, suppliers, integrators (end users), and business representatives.



The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) mandates MOSA for its major acquisition programs as it strives to create adaptable, interoperable, and sustainable warfighting capabilities.

The program will be:

Day 1 October 7th TIM presentations

Bringing COTS to MOSA : Adapting the Qt Framework to the FACE® Approach presented by Qt Group

SOSA Module Integrability to Achieve MOSA Business Capabilities and Sensor Performance Requirements by Raytheon

Connecting Open Standards using MOSA – see how FACE Units of Conformance (UoCs) communicate with existing applications by Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

The Benefits of 6U in a 3U VPX World : How 6U can grow your potential by Raytheon

PlugFest groundbreaking real-world usage and implementation of Open Architecture principles within the defense sector by Georgia Tech Research Institute

Day 2 October 8th TIM presentations

Toolchain Capability Assessment Test Suite (TCATS): A FACE® Conformance Test Suite Enhancement by AdaCore

Small Form Factor (SFF) and ALE-47 Programmer Modernization by Georgia Tech Research Institute

Software Defined Combat Systems : Best Practices for Developing Safe and Secure Modular Software by LDRA Technologies

The Critical Role of Chassis Management Support for the SOSA Systems by Elma Electronic

Please visit https://meet.opengroup.org/event/FACEandSOSAPAPERS/home to register for DAY 1 and then again for DAY 2.



