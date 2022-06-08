Military Embedded Systems

Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software extended to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor

Product

June 08, 2022

Rich Jaenicke

Green Hills Software, Inc.

Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software extended to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor
The Mercury AMMP mission computer, which has INTEGRITY-178 tuMP running on 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processors.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Green Hills Software has extended certified multicore support of its INTEGRITY-178 tuMP safety-critical real-time operating system (RTOS) to the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor (formerly Tiger Lake). INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the only RTOS to be part of the certification of a multicore system to DO-178C and CAST-32A multicore requirements.

With the latest Intel Core i7 processor, Green Hills Software has extended INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS’ long-standing support for Intel processors to single-board computers and systems, including the SOSA aligned AMMP-304-01 mission computer from Mercury Systems. 

The 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor can deliver up to 40 times better performance than traditional safety-certifiable processors when all four processor cores are active and used efficiently; certification to RTCA/DO-178C airworthiness is very difficult for multicore processors due to the unpredictable behavior resulting from shared resource contention among processor cores.

Radar/EW
News
RF subsystems for EW garners Mercury Systems $25 million contract win

June 03, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI technologies from SparkCognition tested during autonomous exercises for warfighters

June 02, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Cubic Corp. image.
News
Security update for USAF combat training systems signed by Cubic

June 07, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Artist concept of the "Pit Boss" AI system that will enable the Blackjack constellation to operate autonomously. (SEAKR image)
News
Optical inter-satellite links demoed by SEAKR Engineering and DARPA

June 08, 2022
More Comms