Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software extended to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor

The Mercury AMMP mission computer, which has INTEGRITY-178 tuMP running on 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processors.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Green Hills Software has extended certified multicore support of its INTEGRITY-178 tuMP safety-critical real-time operating system (RTOS) to the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor (formerly Tiger Lake). INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the only RTOS to be part of the certification of a multicore system to DO-178C and CAST-32A multicore requirements.

With the latest Intel Core i7 processor, Green Hills Software has extended INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS’ long-standing support for Intel processors to single-board computers and systems, including the SOSA aligned AMMP-304-01 mission computer from Mercury Systems.

The 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor can deliver up to 40 times better performance than traditional safety-certifiable processors when all four processor cores are active and used efficiently; certification to RTCA/DO-178C airworthiness is very difficult for multicore processors due to the unpredictable behavior resulting from shared resource contention among processor cores.