Why Aerospace and Defense Software Needs DO-178C

April 21, 2025

Cleared for Takeoff: How DO-178C Ensures Safer Skies for Military Aerospace and Defense Software


For airborne embedded systems with increasingly complex components, safety is paramount. DO-178C, an essential functional safety standard, provides guidance on the airworthiness of airborne systems and helps developers address any safety issues early and often.

While the safety standard applies to any aircraft, the military and defense industry can adopt DO-178C for military applications, such as including it in development processes for harsher environments, mission success, and military agency approval.

By reading this white paper, you will learn about:

  • What is DO-178C
  • Military and defense industry advantage of applying DO-178C in the SDLC
  • How to comply with DO-178C
  • Design Assurance Levels (DALs)
  • Key software planning processes in DO-178C
  • How to enforce and accelerate DO-178C compliance using static analysis

