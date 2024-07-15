AdaCore celebrates 30 years in business

Press Release

NEW YORK and PARIS. AdaCore, a provider of software tools for safety-critical, security-critical, and and high-reliability applications, is celebrating 30 years of operation.

For 30 years, AdaCore has provided the essential tools for building reliable, safe, and secure software. Throughout these decades, the Ada programming language and freely licensed open-source software have been integral to AdaCore's mission.

CEO and AdaCore co-founder Franco Gasperoni takes pride in the company's association with Ada and its Ada 95 pioneers, such as Tucker Taft and the late Robert Dewar (also a co-founder with Cyrille Comar, Richard Kenner, and Ed Schonberg): “Ada's precision programming, which combines specifications, typing, and coding, remains at the core of our approach. In the last decade, we have extended precision programming with automated verification in SPARK/Ada. It is no surprise that, as we expand our palette of supported languages, we have embraced Rust alongside Ada, SPARK, and the less precise but essential C/C++ languages.”

AdaCore was also a pioneer in developing an innovative business model for commercializing freely licensed open-source software at a time when its benefits were less widely understood and accepted than they are today. AdaCore embraces the collaborative and dynamic interaction between commercial users and open-source technologies through contributions to the Free Software Foundation and platforms like GitHub.

CTO of AdaCore, Arnaud Charlet, celebrates the focus on safe and secure software and how this has enabled them to find a distinctive market position,

“We started 30 years ago with an Ada front-end to GCC. We then gradually expanded to a fully integrated development environment supported on multiple platforms, enhanced with debugging, source navigation, completion, pretty-printing, advanced static and dynamic analysis capabilities, and C, C++, and Rust support. Our focus on safe and secure software has put us in a unique position where we can offer very long-term support and maintenance, as well as state-of-the-art software supply chain security and safety guarantees.”