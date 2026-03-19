Advanced defensive system to be modernized for U.S. Air Force U-2 aircraft by BAE Systems

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

NASHUA, New Hampshire. BAE Systems won a contract from Robins Air Force Base in Georgia to support and sustain the AN/ALQ-221 Advanced Defensive System for the U.S. Air Force’s U-2 reconnaissance aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will provide field service support for the aircraft’s electronic warfare system, conduct repairs, and deliver software updates intended to help the system identify and counter new threats, according to the statement.

The AN/ALQ-221 system combines radar warning and electronic countermeasures to give U-2 pilots situational awareness and self-protection functions, the company says. BAE Systems says the system includes long-range sensors and onboard processing for operations in contested airspace.

According to the statement, the defensive system has been updated over the course of its service life and remains part of the U-2 modernization effort. BAE Systems says the aircraft’s modular design and open avionics architecture support development, testing, and fielding of new capabilities.

The AN/ALQ-221 system is sustained by personnel at the company’s Nashua, New Hampshire, facility and by field service representatives, the statement reads.