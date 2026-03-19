Military Embedded Systems

Advanced defensive system to be modernized for U.S. Air Force U-2 aircraft by BAE Systems

News

March 19, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Advanced defensive system to be modernized for U.S. Air Force U-2 aircraft by BAE Systems
Image via BAE Systems

NASHUA, New Hampshire. BAE Systems won a contract from Robins Air Force Base in Georgia to support and sustain the AN/ALQ-221 Advanced Defensive System for the U.S. Air Force’s U-2 reconnaissance aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will provide field service support for the aircraft’s electronic warfare system, conduct repairs, and deliver software updates intended to help the system identify and counter new threats, according to the statement.

The AN/ALQ-221 system combines radar warning and electronic countermeasures to give U-2 pilots situational awareness and self-protection functions, the company says. BAE Systems says the system includes long-range sensors and onboard processing for operations in contested airspace.

According to the statement, the defensive system has been updated over the course of its service life and remains part of the U-2 modernization effort. BAE Systems says the aircraft’s modular design and open avionics architecture support development, testing, and fielding of new capabilities.

The AN/ALQ-221 system is sustained by personnel at the company’s Nashua, New Hampshire, facility and by field service representatives, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image via BAE Systems
News
Advanced defensive system to be modernized for U.S. Air Force U-2 aircraft by BAE Systems

March 19, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via AV
News
Drone manufacturer Empirical Systems Aerospace acquired by AeroVironment

March 16, 2026

More Unmanned
Cyber
U.S. Air Force F-22 image
News
Software delivery to F-22 accomplished with USAF, cybersecurity firm

March 18, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Photo courtesy GomSpace
News
Satellite firm to participate in European VLEO military satellite project

March 18, 2026

More Comms