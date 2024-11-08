Military Embedded Systems

Avionics upgrade for Navy E-2D Hawkeye reviewed, on track for 2027

News

November 08, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

E-2D photo: U.S. Navy

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, Patuxent River, Md. The U.S. Navy reports completion of the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) of the substantial improvements for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye under the Delta System Software Configuration (DSSC)-6 update.

According to the Navy's announcement, E-2/C-2 Airborne Command & Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231) and industry partner Northrop Grumman wrapped the PDR, which assesses the allocated baseline and authorizes the transition into a detailed design for the E-2D DSSC-6 program upon closure of the review.

The updated configuration is intended to enable avionics infrastructure improvements to flight and mission systems including increasing crew effectiveness, addressing parts obsolescence, adding improved computing and electronic storage, improving connectivity for command and control, and creating a modular open systems environment for future technology insertion. 

The Navy reports that the first test flight of an E-2D with this configuration is scheduled for fiscal year 2027, with initial operational capability scheduled for fiscal year 2030.

Featured Companies

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

22268 Cedar Point Road Building 409
Patuxent River, MD
Website
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Radar/EW - Sensors
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
