BISim welcomes Rahul C. Thakkar as its new president

Press Release

ORLANDO. Simulation and training software company Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has named Rahul C. Thakkar as its new president, effective immediately.

As president of BISim -- a wholly owned subsidiary of BAE Systems -- Thakkar will focus on charting growth to enable expansion of BISim’s portfolio and be responsible for the overall strategic direction and day-to-day business operations. He will also be in charge of assessing key domestic and international markets to pursue new opportunities for BISim’s portfolio of products.

“BISim has established itself as a leading developer of advanced military simulation and training software,” Thakkar said. “I am excited to be a part of this talented team and to work together to chart a path to evolve and grow our business."

Thakkar is an Academy Award-winning engineer, inventor, and global technology executive. He has a background in cloud computing, distributed and high-performance computing, media and entertainment, defense and intelligence, and aerospace. His film credits include Academy Award-winning “Shrek,” “ANTZ,” and “The Legend of Bagger Vance.” He has more than 60 patents granted or pending. Most recently, Thakkar served as the director and general manager of Simulation Technologies at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he led the development of services that made it easier for simulation engineers, scientists, and technicians to scale their simulations on AWS. Prior to AWS, he held multiple executive roles at Boeing across their corporate and defense business units with a focus on commercial cloud products for unmanned air vehicles and supporting digital transformation.

Thakkar holds a bachelor of engineering in computer engineering from the University of Mumbai and an MS in computer science from Utah State University.