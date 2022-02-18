Military Embedded Systems

DARPA's AI-centered ACE program selects Dynetics for phase two

News

February 18, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DARPA image.

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, has been selected for Phase 2 of the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program, Technical Area 3 (TA3), by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Strategic Technology Office (STO).

According to DARPA, ACE TA3, also known as AlphaMosaic, seeks to develop and demonstrate a battle management capability driven by artificial intelligence (AI). In the 16-month Phase 2 contract valued at $2.6 million, Dynetics will aim to continue to develop a matured approach to battle management.

DARPA explains that the ACE program is using the air combat domain as an initial challenge for implementing AI to demonstrate methods for increasing warfighter trust in combat autonomy. Phase 1 focused on AI architecture design for large force battle management in a Mosaic Warfare construct, where the team demonstrated the ability of AI to select air combat forces, plan strategy, and execute tactics.

Officials claim that the team has already begun transition efforts to flight test portions of AlphaMosaic in fighter jets. The applications being tested aim to better inform pilots with group-level situational awareness and coordinated targeting responsibility. Phase 3 will include human-machine collaboration.

 

Featured Companies

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website

Dynetics

1002 Explorer Blvd
Huntsville, AL 35806
Website
(256) 964-4000
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Safety Certification
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
DARPA image.
News
DARPA's AI-centered ACE program selects Dynetics for phase two
More Avionics
Unmanned
News
Counter-UAV market to grow to $5.02 billion by 2028, study says
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data center and cloud optimization support to be provided to DHS
More A.I.
Cyber
Whitepaper
Cybersecurity Trends in Aerospace and Defense Applications
More Cyber