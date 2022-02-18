DARPA's AI-centered ACE program selects Dynetics for phase two

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DARPA image. HUNSTVILLE, Ala. Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, has been selected for Phase 2 of the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program, Technical Area 3 (TA3), by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Strategic Technology Office (STO).

According to DARPA, ACE TA3, also known as AlphaMosaic, seeks to develop and demonstrate a battle management capability driven by artificial intelligence (AI). In the 16-month Phase 2 contract valued at $2.6 million, Dynetics will aim to continue to develop a matured approach to battle management.

DARPA explains that the ACE program is using the air combat domain as an initial challenge for implementing AI to demonstrate methods for increasing warfighter trust in combat autonomy. Phase 1 focused on AI architecture design for large force battle management in a Mosaic Warfare construct, where the team demonstrated the ability of AI to select air combat forces, plan strategy, and execute tactics.

Officials claim that the team has already begun transition efforts to flight test portions of AlphaMosaic in fighter jets. The applications being tested aim to better inform pilots with group-level situational awareness and coordinated targeting responsibility. Phase 3 will include human-machine collaboration.