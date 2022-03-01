Flight-data solution from Mercury Systems nabs $165 million contract with USAF

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Taylor Crul.

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems has won a $165 million firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract award from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) for secure flight-data recorders in support of the secure mission data systems (SMDS) on the USAF's F-16 fleet.

These flight data recorders, according to information on the contract win from the company, will enable better performance, security, and reliability for the F-16’s current and future mission needs.

In addition, says the company, its solution enabled the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to proceed with installation without needing to modify any existing software on the F-16, plus it aligns with the open system architecture elements that are called for in the DoD's open systems mandate for parts and equipment.