Holt software development kit enables adding 1553A capability to any existing MAMBA terminal design

December 21, 2022

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits released a new application development kit (ADK-6139) for its HI-6139, a new device with a software-controlled MIL-STD-1553A mode, functionally identical and drop-in compatible with the company's existing HI-6138 MAMBA device, making it now possible to add 1553A capability to any existing MAMBA terminal design with minimal software changes. 

The hardware consists of two boards: an upper HI-6139 board with configuration DIP switches, programmed self-configuration EEPROMs, and two transformer-coupled MIL-STD-1553 bus interfaces; with the lower microprocessor board featuring an ARM Cortex M3 16/32-bit MCU, JTAG debug interface, and regulated 3.3VDC power supply. The HI-6139 board can be separated from the MCU board for connection to a user-supplied alternate microprocessor or FPGA platform. The kit also  includes a software reference design written in ANSI C, illustrating operation of the device in 1553A mode. The project source code is easily customized and may be used as a starting point for customer application development, including MIL-STD-1553B or C terminal design.

