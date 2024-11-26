Link 16 communication terminals to be provided to U.S. Navy by L3Harris

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a five-year contract worth up to $999 million to supply the U.S. Navy and coalition forces with resilient communication technology, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, L3Harris will deliver its Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) terminals, a software-defined Link 16 communication radio used across air, ground, and maritime platforms, the statement reads. L3Harris is one of two providers of the MIDS JTRS solution.

The Link 16 network enables multi-domain communications by providing secure situational awareness, command and control, and targeting information to U.S. and allied forces, the company says. L3Harris acquired the Link 16 Tactical Data Links product line in January 2023 and has supported the system for 24 years, delivering them to U.S. military branches and 57 allied nations, the statement adds.

The company also plans to expand the use of Link 16 to space-based platforms and continues to develop additional resilient communication systems for diverse operational environments, according to the statement.