Linux RTOS from Concurrent Real-Time launches to support Jetson AGX Orin platform

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. Mission-critical Linux solution provider Concurrent Real-Time announced release 8.4.5 of its Redhawk Linux real-time operating system (RTOS), designed specifically to support the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform.

Redhawk Linux -- a leading real-time Linux operating system for both x86 and ARM64 systems -- is widely used in embedded applications that require high-performance and deterministic response. The Jetson AGX Orin is an ARM64-based artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-module powered by NVIDIA’s Ampere GPU technology with Tensor cores, enabling high performance in a small, power-efficient form factor for intelligent edge devices including robots, uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), and smart cameras.

According to the company announcement, the RedHawk Linux embedded development environment includes Concurrent Real-Time’s NightStar tool suite -- a fully integrated tool set for debugging, analyzing, and tuning latency-sensitive embedded applications -- that can be used to that can be used to bring applications to market more quickly.