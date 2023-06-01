Military Embedded Systems

Linux RTOS from Concurrent Real-Time launches to support Jetson AGX Orin platform

News

June 01, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Concurrent Real-Time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. Mission-critical Linux solution provider Concurrent Real-Time announced release 8.4.5 of its Redhawk Linux real-time operating system (RTOS), designed specifically to support the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform.

Redhawk Linux -- a leading real-time Linux operating system for both x86 and ARM64 systems -- is widely used in embedded applications that require high-performance and deterministic response. The Jetson AGX Orin is an ARM64-based artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-module powered by NVIDIA’s Ampere GPU technology with Tensor cores, enabling high performance in a small, power-efficient form factor for intelligent edge devices including robots, uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), and smart cameras.

According to the company announcement, the RedHawk Linux embedded development environment includes Concurrent Real-Time’s NightStar tool suite -- a fully integrated tool set for debugging, analyzing, and tuning latency-sensitive embedded applications -- that can be used to that can be used to bring applications to market more quickly. 

