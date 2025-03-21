Military Embedded Systems

MESA radar tested by Northrop Grumman and Australian army

March 21, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Photo of Australian E7: Australian defense department

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman reports that it recently was able to integrate and test the enhanced combat ID capabilities for its Multi-Role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) -- a multifunction surveillance sensor for combat aircraft -- using an operational E-7 aircraft. 

According to the Northrop Grumman report, the E-7 aircraft serves as an airborne early-warning and control platform by operating as the airborne mission conductor, enabling operators to assess the landscape and direct fleet operations accordingly; this role is made possible by having a comprehensive picture of the operational environment.

In collaboration with Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Northrop Grumman recently performed flight tests on an in-service E-7 aircraft, rather than having to simulate performance via a testbed aircraft. The mission-system integration and subsequent flight tests were conducted from RAAF Base Williamtown, home to Australia’s E-7 aircraft. Northrop Grumman officials stated that flying in a true mission environment with these capabilities for the first time, MESA identified air threats and securely processed key intel faster than ever before. The E-7 and MESA are built using an open systems architecture.  

The Northrop Grumman team is expected to integrate the enhanced combat ID capabilities across current and future E-7 fleets; MESA is currently in production for the U.S. Air Force and the U.K. air force, and is actively fielded on E-7s for the air forces of Australia, Turkey, and Republic of Korea.

