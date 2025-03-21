MESA radar tested by Northrop Grumman and Australian army

MESA radar tested by Northrop Grumman and Australian armyNews
FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman reports that it recently was able to integrate and test the enhanced combat ID capabilities for its Multi-Role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) -- a multifunction surveillance sensor for combat aircraft -- using an operational E-7 aircraft.
According to the Northrop Grumman report, the E-7 aircraft serves as an airborne early-warning and control platform by operating as the airborne mission conductor, enabling operators to assess the landscape and direct fleet operations accordingly; this role is made possible by having a comprehensive picture of the operational environment.
In collaboration with Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Northrop Grumman recently performed flight tests on an in-service E-7 aircraft, rather than having to simulate performance via a testbed aircraft. The mission-system integration and subsequent flight tests were conducted from RAAF Base Williamtown, home to Australia’s E-7 aircraft. Northrop Grumman officials stated that flying in a true mission environment with these capabilities for the first time, MESA identified air threats and securely processed key intel faster than ever before. The E-7 and MESA are built using an open systems architecture.
The Northrop Grumman team is expected to integrate the enhanced combat ID capabilities across current and future E-7 fleets; MESA is currently in production for the U.S. Air Force and the U.K. air force, and is actively fielded on E-7s for the air forces of Australia, Turkey, and Republic of Korea.