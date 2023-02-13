Military Embedded Systems

Novel sensor network contract for next-gen European fighter won by Hensoldt

February 13, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Illustration courtesy Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt has won a $100 million euro ($107 million) contract to develop "essential core elements" of the novel sensor network in the German-French-Spanish armament project known as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), the company announced in a statement.

The contract specifically covers the "development of demonstrators in the core competence fields of radar, reconnaissance and self-protection electronics, optronics and also the overarching networking of sensor technology," the statement reads.

The European countries behind FCAS envision the platform as a next-generation air combat system that is platform-independent, uses high-end sensors, and incorporates artificial intelligence for processing data.

"In the FCAS project, the participating nations want to develop, among other things, a successor system for the Eurofighter and Rafale fighter aircraft as well as a novel system of networked sensors," the statement reads. "By 2024, several technology demonstrators will be developed to show the possibilities of a platform-independent networked solution. This sensor network with different platforms will then be further developed in the other FCAS demonstrator phases."

