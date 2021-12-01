Military Embedded Systems

Software-defined transceiver undergoes capability demo on rotary wing aircraft

News

December 01, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Software-defined transceiver undergoes capability demo on rotary wing aircraft
BAE Systems image.

ARLINGTON, Va. BAE Systems announced that it has completed a capability demonstration of its FireNet software-defined communication transceiver. During the demo, the FireNet system displayed additional channel capabilities for rotary wing aircraft to arm warfighters with a unified tactical network and enable Joint All Domain Operations (JADO).

According to the company, the FireNet system is designed to address the U.S. Army Aviation Branch’s channel capacity and waveform needs with low cost, size, weight, and power demands. The system’s narrow-band, wide-band, and Link-16 capabilities aim to provide rotary wing aircraft with a unified tactical network that’s Crypto Modernization ready.

The modular, open-system architecture solution is also intended to enable additional line-of-sight voice, data, and network communications from high frequency to S-Band. The company also claims that it augments existing radio installations with a concurrent four-channel capability in a two-channel configuration.

Officials also add that the FireNet system is engineered to maximize flexibility with a small, standardized footprint, aiming to minimize the integration effort for existing aircraft. Work on the FireNet system will take place at the company’s Fort Wayne, Ind. site.

 
Featured Companies

BAE Systems

Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Safety Certification
Comms - Communications
Comms - SDR
Unmanned
Press Release
Radar/EW
A.I.
Comms
