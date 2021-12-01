Software-defined transceiver undergoes capability demo on rotary wing aircraft

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Va. BAE Systems announced that it has completed a capability demonstration of its FireNet software-defined communication transceiver. During the demo, the FireNet system displayed additional channel capabilities for rotary wing aircraft to arm warfighters with a unified tactical network and enable Joint All Domain Operations (JADO).

According to the company, the FireNet system is designed to address the U.S. Army Aviation Branch’s channel capacity and waveform needs with low cost, size, weight, and power demands. The system’s narrow-band, wide-band, and Link-16 capabilities aim to provide rotary wing aircraft with a unified tactical network that’s Crypto Modernization ready.

The modular, open-system architecture solution is also intended to enable additional line-of-sight voice, data, and network communications from high frequency to S-Band. The company also claims that it augments existing radio installations with a concurrent four-channel capability in a two-channel configuration.