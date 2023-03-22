Spirit Electronics Honored by Northrop Grumman for Strategic Excellence

Press Release

PHOENIX, Arizona. Spirit Electronics was recognized as a top Northrop Grumman Corporation supplier for 2022 with their Strategic Excellence Award, earning the honor for providing electronic components and value-added services that support unique and critical business needs for Northrop Grumman and its customers with outstanding service, Spirit Electronics announced in a statement.

“I’m very proud of the partnership the Spirit team has grown with Northrop Grumman,” says Spirit Electronics CEO Marti McCurdy in an announcement. “Spirit offers a vertically integrated approach to the supply chain, which is why we are able to offer such strategic support to our customers’ advanced programs.”

According to the company, Spirit was one of only 24 honorees to receive the Strategic Excellence Award from among Northrop Grumman’s 10,000 global suppliers. This is the second year running for Spirit’s recognition in Northrop Grumman’s supplier awards. Spirit was named a World Class Team Supplier in 2021.

“The performance of Spirit Electronics sets it apart as one of the best of the best supplier partners,” said Matt Bromberg, Corporate Vice President, Global Operations Northrop Grumman, in the announcement. “The expertise and partnership of our supplier teams across the globe demonstrates that together, we are well positioned to meet our customers’ most complex mission needs.”

Spirit Electronics offers strategic supply chain solutions for aerospace and defense customers. Spirit’s products and services include authorized component distribution, MIL-STD-883 testing and qualification, and automated circuit card assembly.