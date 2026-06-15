Military Embedded Systems

SYSGO will support SAETA II program with European safety-critical software

News

June 15, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy SAETA/Airbus

KLEIN-WINTERNHEIM, Germany. Safety-critical embedded software provider SYSGO formally registered its willingness to support the Airbus Defence and Space-led SAETA II program, Spain’s next-generation combat training system initiative for the Ejército del Aire y del Espacio (Spain's air and space force).

The SAETA II initiative -- which promulgates Spain’s next-generation combat training system -- brings together leading national companies to develop advanced sovereign capabilities while fostering industrial collaboration, technology development, and highly qualified expertise.

SYSGO’s offering centers around PikeOS, the company’s real-time operating system and hypervisor; and ELinOS, its embedded Linux platform. These technologies, used together, enable a robust foundation for mixed-criticality aerospace and defense systems requiring the highest levels of safety, security, modularity, and long-term maintainability.

According to the SYSGO announcement, PikeOS is aimed at use in onboard avionics equipment such as primary flight displays and associated ground-station visualization due to its robust support of ARINC 653 partitioning and deterministic scheduling, allowing safety-critical display rendering, sensor fusion, and pilot interaction software to operate independently without interference.

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SYSGO

Am Pfaffenstein 8 55270
Klein-Winternheim, Germany
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Avionics - Software
Avionics - Safety Certification
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Image courtesy SAETA/Airbus
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