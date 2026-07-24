Rugged mobile computing, DoD procurement modernization, and the global threat landscape

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Procurement modernization represents a major structural shift in how the U.S. federal government buys technology products for the armed forces and responds to global tensions and threats. The July 2025 Executive Order on Modernizing Defense Acquisitions (Executive Order 14265) and sweeping U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) reforms enable purchasing for the military to be more responsive to new technologies and threats.

In 2026, rugged mobile technology purchasing is being shaped by a convergence of factors. These include military threats from other countries, an artificial intelligence (AI) arms race, record defense budgets, faster procurement and deployment approaches, drone warfare lessons from Ukraine, and a hard push for domestic supply chain resilience. Together, these forces are compressing timelines, elevating performance requirements, and creating strong demand for AI-capable, military-spec rugged mobile devices.

The new U.S. DoD procurement method has dramatically accelerated purchasing, prioritizing speed and outcomes over potentially cumbersome processes. Procurement modernization includes initiatives to rebuild the defense industrial base, empower acquisition teams to more rapidly deliver capability, and slash regulatory red tape. This shift away from a contractor-Pentagon led system to an innovation-driven network favors more agile acquisition mechanisms, notably what the department calls Other Transaction Agreements (OTAs) and established accelerators and programs to welcome nontraditional vendors. OTAs, which are legally binding but not subject to federal acquisition regulation contracts enable federal agencies to more quickly acquire technology.

In concert with Executive Order 14265, the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act secured $900.6 billion for national defense, including funds for new weapons and technology, research and development, troop support, and revitalizing the defense industrial base. Top DoD technology priorities for 2026 include AI, hypersonic weapons, counter-uncrewed systems, supply-chain security, and air superiority.

This level of funding and technology priorities creates direct procurement opportunities across the rugged mobile computing market, particularly for AI-integrated systems. Also in play: The explosive growth of drone warfare, as demonstrated by forces in Ukraine, is driving demand for rugged tablets and laptops specifically capable of serving as portable uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) ground-control stations in challenging environments.

These developments benefit agile rugged-computing OEMs that can respond quickly with new AI-driven field computing and control devices that redefine warfare at the edge. Rugged-computing workstations are available today that are equipped with dedicated graphics processing units (GPUs) enabling a data-visualization environment on the battlefield that performs operations without needing to access the cloud. In addition, ground-control stations (GCSs) already in use provide the control interface for the human operator executing missions with uncrewed systems of all kinds, an earmark of modern warfare. The GCS has become a weapons system component that must be rugged enough to withstand the battlespace.

The most powerful external driver of U.S. military rugged mobile technology procurement in 2026 is the global threat environment. Escalating global tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and turmoil in the Middle East, have heightened U.S. urgency to deploy field technologies already proven effective on modern battlefields. Next-generation field technologies are being informed by today’s use; the combination of responsive OEMs and procurement modernization enables the accelerated validation and adoption of innovations that might otherwise take years to reach the warfighter.

The global defense cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $26.35 billion in 2025 to $77.41 billion by 2035, according to one study, representing a combined annual growth rate of 11.38% during the forecast period. The three demand drivers of cyber risk – geopolitical conflict, state-sponsored attacks, and digital infrastructure reliance – also tend to reinforce each other. As militaries become more digitally dependent, the attack surface grows, which accelerates threat-actor interest which then pushes procurement standards higher. It is a self-reinforcing cycle that sustains the growth curve even if any single driver moderates.

Geopolitical flashpoints continue to multiply across the Middle East, the Taiwan Strait, Venezuela, and even the Arctic region, creating a sustained sense of urgency that keeps defense budgets elevated and acquisition timelines compressed.

China's rapid advances in AI also fuel U.S. concerns, which has prompted American policymakers to increasingly label the pace of adoption as an AI arms race. Such framing directly elevates demand for AI-capable rugged mobile devices, laptops, tablets, and GCS that can run AI workloads at the tactical edge without cloud dependency.

The U.S. military's use of rugged mobile computing is expected to evolve from a support tool into a frontline combat asset. As AI capabilities continue to mature, rugged laptops and tablets will increasingly serve as the nerve centers for autonomous systems as they work to control drones, UGVs and robotic platforms in real time, directly from the battlefield. On-device AI processing will eliminate dependence on cloud connectivity in contested environments, enabling soldiers to make faster, better-informed decisions with live intelligence, predictive analytics, and autonomous threat recognition at their fingertips.

At the same time, battery life, durability, and processing power will continue to advance in lockstep, producing devices that are lighter, longer-lasting, and more capable with each generation. Ultimately, the rugged mobile device will become as essential to the modern warfighter as a weapon: a personal command center that extends a soldier's reach, reduces their exposure to danger, and multiplies their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Joe Guest is president of Durabook Federal.