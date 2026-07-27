PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Curtiss-Wright VPX3-656 3U VPX Ethernet switch with TSN capability

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Curtiss-Wright VPX3-656 3U VPX Ethernet switch with TSN capabilitySponsored Story
July 27, 2026
This week’s product, the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions VPX3-656 3U VPX Ethernet switch, brings deterministic networking to rugged defense and aerospace systems with its Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) capabilities that are aligned with the IEEE 802.1DP Aerospace Profile. The VPX3-656 is also aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard, making it ideal for sensor processing systems, rugged network-centric ground and airborne systems, sensor fusion and distributed mission processing, and autonomous systems.
The solution enables time-critical Ethernet traffic to move across VPX systems with greater predictability, synchronization, and reliability.
TSN Capability
Designed to meet MOSA open standards initiatives, the VPX3-656 is an ideal building block for today’s modern Ethernet connected systems. It provides a flexible platform to build a time-critical net-centric system with the latest TSN features.
The VPX3-656, acting as an IEEE 802.1AS time-aware bridge (relay instance), provides a range of TSN features which adds real-time deterministic messaging capabilities to standard Ethernet networks. TSN features are aligned to the IEEE 802.1DP Aerospace TSN profile, supporting Asynchronous and Synchronous bridge features, and meeting Type 1 and Type 2 requirements.
To make use of TSN features, TSN capable endpoints are required, such as the Curtiss-Wright VPX3-1262, VPX3/V3- 1222, or V3-1223 processing modules. Non-TSN enabled endpoints operate on a best-effort basis, with traffic scheduled as it would be with any Ethernet switch.
The following TSN features of the 802.1DP Aerospace Profile are supported:
- Time Synchronization
- 802.1AS-2020 time synchronization for TSN
- 802.1ASdm hot standby & clock drift error reduction
- Low Latency
- 802.1Qav Forwarding and queuing enhancements, credit-based ahaping
- 802.1Qbv time-aware shaping
- 802.1Qbu, 802.3br frame preemption
- High Availability
- 802.1CB frame replication and elimination for reliability & seamless redundancy
- 802.1Qci per-stream filtering and policing
- 802.1ASed fault tolerant timing
- Resource Management
- YANG models, CORECONF and NETCONF
Built for Harsh Environments
The VPX3-656 is available in the Curtiss-Wright standard conduction-cooled L300 ruggedization level and a thermally reduced L100 for models with optical ports. Conduction-cooled modules include VITA 48 two-level maintenance covers to create a field-serviceable line replaceable module (LRM).
General features
- 102 Gbps non-blocking line-rate switching fabric
- As many as 7x 10GBASE-KR SerDes ports, as many as 6x 1000BASE-T ports, and as many as 3x 10GBASE-SR optical ports
- Layer 2+ switching with VLANs, QoS, multicast, LACP, STP, ACLs, and security features
- IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol support
- PTP Grandmaster capability with Stratum-3 stability local clock source
- Supports TSN and non-TSN traffic on the same network
- Microchip IStaX or VelocityDRIVE network software options
- Power-up BIT and continuous BIT
For more information, visit the VPX3-656 product page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To view the VPX3-656 data sheet, click here.
- To learn more about the SOSA Technical Standard, click here.
- To view the Curtiss-Wright COTS Boards Brochure, click here.
- To read a white paper on the SOSA Technical Standard and trusted computing, click here.
- To view the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions product guide, click here.
- For sales information, click here.