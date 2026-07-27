PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Curtiss-Wright VPX3-656 3U VPX Ethernet switch with TSN capability

This week’s product, the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions VPX3-656 3U VPX Ethernet switch, brings deterministic networking to rugged defense and aerospace systems with its Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) capabilities that are aligned with the IEEE 802.1DP Aerospace Profile. The VPX3-656 is also aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard, making it ideal for sensor processing systems, rugged network-centric ground and airborne systems, sensor fusion and distributed mission processing, and autonomous systems.

The solution enables time-critical Ethernet traffic to move across VPX systems with greater predictability, synchronization, and reliability.

TSN Capability

Designed to meet MOSA open standards initiatives, the VPX3-656 is an ideal building block for today’s modern Ethernet connected systems. It provides a flexible platform to build a time-critical net-centric system with the latest TSN features.

The VPX3-656, acting as an IEEE 802.1AS time-aware bridge (relay instance), provides a range of TSN features which adds real-time deterministic messaging capabilities to standard Ethernet networks. TSN features are aligned to the IEEE 802.1DP Aerospace TSN profile, supporting Asynchronous and Synchronous bridge features, and meeting Type 1 and Type 2 requirements.

To make use of TSN features, TSN capable endpoints are required, such as the Curtiss-Wright VPX3-1262, VPX3/V3- 1222, or V3-1223 processing modules. Non-TSN enabled endpoints operate on a best-effort basis, with traffic scheduled as it would be with any Ethernet switch.

The following TSN features of the 802.1DP Aerospace Profile are supported:

Time Synchronization 802.1AS-2020 time synchronization for TSN 802.1ASdm hot standby & clock drift error reduction

Low Latency 802.1Qav Forwarding and queuing enhancements, credit-based ahaping 802.1Qbv time-aware shaping 802.1Qbu, 802.3br frame preemption

High Availability 802.1CB frame replication and elimination for reliability & seamless redundancy 802.1Qci per-stream filtering and policing 802.1ASed fault tolerant timing

Resource Management YANG models, CORECONF and NETCONF



Built for Harsh Environments

The VPX3-656 is available in the Curtiss-Wright standard conduction-cooled L300 ruggedization level and a thermally reduced L100 for models with optical ports. Conduction-cooled modules include VITA 48 two-level maintenance covers to create a field-serviceable line replaceable module (LRM).

General features

102 Gbps non-blocking line-rate switching fabric

As many as 7x 10GBASE-KR SerDes ports, as many as 6x 1000BASE-T ports, and as many as 3x 10GBASE-SR optical ports

Layer 2+ switching with VLANs, QoS, multicast, LACP, STP, ACLs, and security features

IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol support

PTP Grandmaster capability with Stratum-3 stability local clock source

Supports TSN and non-TSN traffic on the same network

Microchip IStaX or VelocityDRIVE network software options

Power-up BIT and continuous BIT

For more information, visit the VPX3-656 product page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

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