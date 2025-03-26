Military Embedded Systems

Training-systems contract spot won by Cubic Defense

News

March 26, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DVIDS image

SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense reports that it won a spot on a ten-year, multiple-award contract to support U.S. Army Program Executive Officer (PEO) Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (STRI) TESS programs, which are aimed at providing engineering and manufacturing for fielded and new TESS systems and supporting home-station training, the Combat Training Centers (CTC), and Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

Under Lot 1 of the contract, Cubic will compete for Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) systems-engineering and manufacturing for deployed U.S. Army TESS systems.

Under Lot 2, Cubic -- as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the individual weapon system (IWS) and tactical vehicle systems (TVS) programs of record -- will compete on the procurement of new TESS systems to aid in the modernization of U.S. Army force structure.

In addition, Lot 2 delivery orders will address FMS and interim contractor support services requirements globally for deployed TESS systems. 

Featured Companies

Cubic

9233 Balboa Avenue
San Diego, CA 92123
Website

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
