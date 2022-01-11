Military Embedded Systems

Wind River to be acquired by Aptiv in $4.3 billion deal

January 11, 2022

DUBLIN. Mobility-technology company Aptiv has agreed to acquire mission-critical software provider Wind River (Alameda, California) from private-equity firm TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash.

According to the announcement of the deal, Aptiv officials state that the acquisition enables Aptiv to execute against the large software-defined mobility opportunity and expand into multiple high-value industries with Wind River’s outstanding team and leading intelligent systems software platform.

Wind River will continue to operate as a stand-alone business within Aptiv as part of the Advanced Safety & User Experience (AS&UX) segment, and will be led by Wind River president and CEO Kevin Dallas. 

