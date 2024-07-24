HII wins $65 million contract to support DoD joint warfighting development office

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy HII MCLEAN, Va. The Mission Technologies division of HII [Huntington Ingalls Industry] won a $65 million task order to perform high-quality, specialized research and analysis for the Pentagon's Joint Staff J7, Deputy Director, Joint Warfighting Development.

According to the announcement of the agreement, HII will support research and analysis in three areas: The first will focus on futures and concepts and will include development of a comprehensive view of the future operating environment; the second will focus on joint experimentation, to include informing and facilitating joint war gaming and integrated learning opportunities. The third area will focus on wargaming for the Joint Staff J4 Logistics enterprise.

For this task order, HII will leverage its ongoing work in the Joint Training Synthetic Environment, according to Brian Teer, acting president of Mission Technologies’ LVC Solutions business group: “HII will support the government lead in the development, experimentation and socialization of futures, joint concepts that address emerging and future joint operational challenges,” Teer said. “We look forward to working with the Joint Staff, combatant commands and military branches to create the advantage for the Joint Force now and in the future.”