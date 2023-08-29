Military Embedded Systems

Mixed-reality headset pact signed between U.S. Army and Varjo

News

August 29, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Mixed-reality headset pact signed between U.S. Army and Varjo
Photo courtesy Varjo.

HELSINKI, Finland. Virtual-reality hardware/software provider Varjo won a contract to provide head-mounted display (HMD) technology for the U.S. Army’s Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer (RVCT) Air Program.

The Air program is aimed at developing and providing a portable training capability for Apache, Chinook, and Blackhawk helicopters, all part of the U.S. Army’s efforts to create a synthetic training environment (STE) that is not location-dependent. 

RVCT, according to the company's announcement, is an adaptable hardware system that connects to the STE to activate collective, mixed-reality training scenarios. Under the terms of the new agreement, the RVCT will now include a special variant of Varjo XR-3 Focal Edition headsets that will enable squads to navigate exercises using actual and computer-generated movements. The Varjo XR-3 Focal Edition is designed to leverage human-eye resolution displays augmented with video pass-through technology so that training pilots experience a fully immersive environment in which they can interact in real time with physical controls. 

The company says that the headset performs well in both light and dark environments, allows for deep immersion for long periods, and can simulate night-flying scenarios. RVCT also takes advantage of the fact that the headsets are Finland manufactured TAA-certified products and do not have radio frequency, for extra security.

