Tactical radio contract from U.S. Navy won by Viasat

August 24, 2022

Photo courtesy Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat Inc. has won a $99 million order for tactical radios from U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) as part of the Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), the company announced in a statement.

The order is part of a contract awarded to Viasat in 2020 with a maximum value of $998 million for the production, retrofit, development, and sustainment of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) JTRS program.

MIDS are "among the most widely used" Link 16 radio terminals in the U.S. military and are intended to provide secure communications on the battlefield, the statement reads.

The system is capable of providing Link 16 line-of-sight network capabilities and data transport to ground, maritime, and airborne platforms, the statement adds.

