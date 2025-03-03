Military Embedded Systems

5G military tech developed by team of Lockheed Martin, Nokia, Verizon

March 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

BETHESDA, Maryland. Lockheed Martin, Nokia, and Verizon are teaming up to develop a 5G solution for military users, integrating Nokia’s 5G technology into Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station (HBS), with the goal of enhancing interoperability between commercial 5G networks and military communication systems, the companies announced in a statement.

The integration took place within Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL Unified Network Solutions ecosystem, incorporating Verizon’s network operations and management capabilities, the statement reads. Testing included connectivity between HBS and hybrid user equipment (HUE) to enable transitions between commercial 5G and tactical low-probability-of-detection (LPx) waveforms without disrupting user application sessions.

Initial integration was conducted at Verizon’s Boston Innovation Center and Lockheed Martin’s Valley Forge laboratory in Pennsylvania, with final testing and demonstrations completed at the company’s Fort Worth, Texas, facility, the statement adds.

The companies plan to continue developing the system at Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL Experimental Network site in Orlando, Florida, integrating additional user devices, expanding tactical communication system compatibility, and refining secure public-private network configurations, the statement reads.

