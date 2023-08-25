Military Embedded Systems

5G mobile ad hoc networks to be developed for DoD by Raytheon

August 25, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts. Raytheon's BBN division has won a contract to develop multi-hop mobile ad hoc networks (MANETs) for the U.S. Department of Defense, the company announced in a statement.

The initiative will equip troops with 5G communication capabilities that bypass the need for traditional 5G infrastructure, the company says.

Under the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s FutureG and 5G Office, the project, called Opportunistic eXtemporarY 5G Encrypted Network (OXYGEN), targets connecting at least 20 pieces of user equipment. The technology aims to utilize 5G's sidelink features to securely transmit data at rates up to 100 Mbps, the statement reads.

The effort will integrate additional security layers and mesh networking on top of relay links, enabling multicast traffic over simple peer-to-peer communication, an approach that adds robustness to the network, according to the statement.

