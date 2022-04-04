5G-powered communications for DoD goal of Lockheed Martin, Intel agreement

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin and Intel Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) late last year that expands the ongoing strategic relationship between the two companies to align 5G-enabled hardware and software solutions for the Department of Defense (DOD).

Intel's 5G solutions are integrated into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station, which acts as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military personnel and current and emerging platforms such as satellites, aircraft, ships, and ground vehicles.

Additionally, Lockheed Martin leverages Intel's processor technologies and innovations on network as well as edge, to bring cloud capabilities to the areas of tactical need. According to the company, this ensures data-driven decision making across domains in support of national security efforts.

In late 2021, Lockheed Martin and Intel, using Lockheed Martin's 5G-enabled ground vehicles, demonstrated how hardened security and 5G.MIL capabilities in cloud computing can enhance survivability capabilities for military personnel. The two companies have also worked together on advanced semiconductor packaging applications for high-density electronics, which led to collaboration on the State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging (SHIP) prototype project.