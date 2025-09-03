Air-to-space optical communications demonstrated by General Atomics, Kepler

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Kepler Communications conducted a demonstration of bi-directional optical communications between an aircraft-mounted optical terminal and a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite compatible with the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 0 architecture, the company announced in a statement.

The test validated the ability of GA-EMS’s Optical Communication Terminal (OCT), mounted on a 12-inch Laser Airborne Communication turret, to establish pointing, acquisition, and data transfer with a Kepler satellite, the statement reads. The demonstration was aimed at supporting SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture by enabling secure, high-data-rate connectivity between airborne and space-based systems.

According to the company, the OCT is designed to adapt across multiple domains, including air, land, sea, and various orbital regimes. GA-EMS has also developed two OCTs for future Tranche 1 demonstrations aboard GA-75 spacecraft scheduled to launch in 2026, the statement adds.

Kepler’s participation leveraged its on-orbit satellites to show interoperability between optical terminals from different vendors, supporting SDA’s standardization efforts for space-based communication links, the company says.