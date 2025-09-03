Military Embedded Systems

Air-to-space optical communications demonstrated by General Atomics, Kepler

News

September 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Kepler Communications conducted a demonstration of bi-directional optical communications between an aircraft-mounted optical terminal and a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite compatible with the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 0 architecture, the company announced in a statement.

The test validated the ability of GA-EMS’s Optical Communication Terminal (OCT), mounted on a 12-inch Laser Airborne Communication turret, to establish pointing, acquisition, and data transfer with a Kepler satellite, the statement reads. The demonstration was aimed at supporting SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture by enabling secure, high-data-rate connectivity between airborne and space-based systems.

According to the company, the OCT is designed to adapt across multiple domains, including air, land, sea, and various orbital regimes. GA-EMS has also developed two OCTs for future Tranche 1 demonstrations aboard GA-75 spacecraft scheduled to launch in 2026, the statement adds.

Kepler’s participation leveraged its on-orbit satellites to show interoperability between optical terminals from different vendors, supporting SDA’s standardization efforts for space-based communication links, the company says.

