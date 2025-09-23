Military Embedded Systems

Airborne communications node aircraft delivered to U.S. Air Force

News

September 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Airborne communications node aircraft delivered to U.S. Air Force
Image via Bombardier

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Massachusetts. Bombardier Defense delivered its ninth Global series aircraft to the U.S. Air Force for use in the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program, the company announced in a statement.

The BACN fleet, designated E-11A by the Air Force, serves as a high-altitude communications relay designed to connect air and ground forces by bridging voice and data networks, the statement reads. The aircraft supports operations in areas where geography or distance hinders direct communication, the company says.

According to the statement, the Bombardier Global platform has been used in the BACN role for nearly two decades, providing a fixed-wing solution for persistent airborne communications. The aircraft are operated by the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, and the latest delivery was marked during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base in September.

Featured Companies

Bombardier

[email protected]
+1 514 855 8678
Categories
Comms - Communications
Avionics - Databus
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman
News
YFQ-48A designation assigned to Project Talon semi-autonomous prototype aircraft

December 23, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Mounted APNT image: Collins Aerospace
News
Small-form-factor A-PNT demoed during Army experiment

December 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic: CNW Group/PowerBank Corp.
News
AI-enabled solar-power initiative aims to advance orbital cloud computing

December 29, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber