Avon Protection Showcases Tactical Respirator at SOF Week 2025 (video)

Casey J. Galligan, Senior Director, U.S. DoD at Avon Protection, introduces the MITR-M1 respirator, which is designed to fill the protection gap between single-use masks and full-face respirators.

Tailored for tactical operations, the MITR-M1 offers flexible filter mounting, helmet integration, and comms compatibility, making it ideal for environments like shoot houses and dusty deployments. Galligan discusses the M1’s development driven by user feedback and experimentation, and hints at new capabilities on the horizon.

